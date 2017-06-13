Shashi Tharoor hits out at PM Modi, says 'one man alone can't deal with India's problems'

Thiruvananthapuram: Hitting out hard at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style of functioning, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said one man alone cannot deal with all the problems in India.





Tharoor said this here as part of the nationwide campaign of the Congress party to highlight the three years of the Modi government, which according to it has seriously affected the progress of the Indian economy.





"Our party's style of functioning is different as we offer a different style of leadership, which is driven by the ethos of our country. Rahul Gandhi leads the team and is ably assisted by senior leaders in the party and every issue is discussed and solutions are reached. But in the present Modi government it is different as one man deals with all the issues and hence things have reached here," said Tharoor.



He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has become a NPA (Non-Performing Asset).

"You look around, every sector has been hit and the GDP has touched 6.1 per cent and the gross value added growth of the industry has fallen from 10.7 per cent in March 2016 to a low of 3.8 per cent in March 2017. The Make in India programme has failed to roar, while the bank credit growth at 5.3 per cent is the lowest in 63 years," he said.

Tharoor said the concept of the BJP is "Hindu, Hindi and Hindustan", which is not what India is.

"The demonetisation effect has hit the country very badly and the worst affected have been the farmers and the traders. Today, Jaitley has nothing to say on it. They had promised to bring back black money. All that needs to be asked after three years is, has one's life improved a bit," the Congress leader said.

Also present was the head of the All India Congress Committee's social media cell Divya Spandana, who said all that the BJP has done over the past three years is mock Rahul Gandhi.

"Gandhi has always been in the forefront in highlighting issues of the people by being with them. He was the first to speak about the drug menace in Punjab or the ill-effects of demonetisation and then many made fun of him. The Modi government has silenced the media," she said.