Shashi Tharoor is a love guru: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday called Congress leader Shashi Tharoor a love guru."Shashi Tharoor is a love guru. So, if anyone opposes Valentine's day, it is obvious that person will be opposed by love guru," said Naqvi in a statement.Naqvi's remark comes after the Congress leader on Thursday had tweeted, "Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas."While many in the country are celebrating Valentine’s Day, others expressed resentment.For several years now, the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been staging protests against the Valentine's Day celebrations.The Bajrang Dal workers earlier had written an open letter to many pubs, restaurants and malls not to celebrate Valentine's Day.Last year, a few cases were registered against Bajrang Dal workers for vandalising places where celebrations were going on. (ANI)

