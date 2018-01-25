Shashi Tharoor's farrago moment at airport

New Delhi: A minor hiccup occurred at Jaipur Airport on Thursday because passenger misheard something that Congress party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor had said.

Tharoor was waiting at the airport for her sister who was coming from Delhi and was in conversation with someone, as per Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sources.

During the conversation that was taking place, a passenger reportedly misheard Tharoor saying that he was waiting for a 'pistol'.

Panic-stricken, the passenger informed airport security.

However, the matter was quickly resolved after Tharoor gave a clarification that he was waiting for his sister to arrive. Shashi Tharoor wasn't detained for possession of pistol at Jaipur airport.

