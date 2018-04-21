Shatrughan Sinha quashes rumours of joining RJD

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Hours after former Union minister Yashwant Sinha quit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his ex-party colleague Shatrughan Sinha has clarified that he will stay in the BJP only and will not join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"There were rumours that I would quit the party because I had not been given the ticket. But, I am clarifying it today that I am here to stay and I am not going to go anywhere," said actor-turned-politician Sinha, who has criticised top BJP leadership and its decisions on multiple occasions, on Saturday.

The speculations triggered after Sinha on Friday described jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as his "best friend". Sinha recently met Lalu Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, the BJP leader met jailed Lalu in a Ranchi hospital where the latter was admitted last month. (ANI)