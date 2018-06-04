Shatrughan Sinha slams Agriculture Min over farmers' protest remark

[India], June 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday termed Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh's remark on the nationwide farmer protest a 'publicity stunt'.

Sinha's reaction came after Radha Mohan Singh said the 10-day farmer strike was a 'mere media gimmick'.

Sinha said that it is not the farmers but the ministers under Prime Minister Modi's Government who are in dire need of publicity.

"Why would farmers throw away their produce of they are getting the adequate price? Does it make sense? However, unlike the government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, every minister is not known and respected in the cabinet led by Narendra Modi. Hence, in this case, I feel the agriculture minister is more in need of publicity and might have made such a comment for the same reason," Sinha told ANI.

Commenting on the farmers' protest, Singh stressed the importance of recognizing the problems which are affecting the farmer community. He said that farmers constitute the largest population in the country, and when they are facing a crisis, that should be taken care off. Sinha added that apart from farmers, the Dalit community, women, even the corporates are not happy with the BJP and the results of which are showing in the consequent defeats of the party in bye-elections. He said that the BJP should get off their high horses and it is time to realise why so many communities and parties are not happy with the BJP. Addressing a press conference on June 2, Singh said, "There are around 12 to 14 crore farmers in the country. It is normal for any farmer's organisation to have 1000-2000 farmers and they have to do something extraordinary to get the media's attention." Meanwhile, a case was registered against Radha Mohan Singh over his remark. (ANI)