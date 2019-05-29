Sheila Dikshit meets Rahul, urges him to not resign, says it will cause huge pain

[India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi here at his residence and urged him to continue as the party chief as his resignation will cause huge pain to members.

"I have given him the message that he should not resign. We want him to continue on his post, otherwise, it will cause us huge pain. We have conveyed our wishes to him," Sheila Dikshit told media persons after meeting Gandhi.

She was part of a gathering of party supporters outside Rahul's residence. The workers held placards in support of the Gandhi scion, dubbing him as "hope of the nation" and appealing him to not resign from the Congress' top post.

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler was also present at the demonstration. "Many delegations are coming here to request Rahul Ji. But in the end, it is his decision. We can only request him to continue as the president and show the path to us. We are here to talk to him... let's see if we will be able to convince him or not," Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia said. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) also passed a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress chief. The resolution was passed in a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. "We want Rahul Gandhi to continue as a party president. As there is a need for a strong opposition, we have urged him to guide us further. He has worked really hard for the party. This is not the first election, we will win people's hearts in the next election," Pilot said. On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the party president post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who authorized him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level. While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, not just leaders from his party but those from allies have also urged him to rethink. The Congress president, who had won Wayanad Parliamentary seat, lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency - considered a stronghold of Nehru-Gandhi family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP secured a clear majority with 303 seats, while Congress was at a distant 52. (ANI)