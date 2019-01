New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Thursday was appointed the new president of the Delhi Congress, succeeding Ajay Maken who quit earlier in the month on health grounds.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Sheila Dikshit as the new Delhi Congress President," said party leader P.C. Chacko.

The party also announced the appointment of Rajesh Lilothia, Devender Yadav and Haroon Yusuf as the Delhi unit's Working Presidents.

--IANS

