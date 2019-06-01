Sheila Diskshit participates in Roza Iftar at DPCC

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, Congress workers and a large number of people from the Muslim community, took part in the Roza Iftar party organized by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) here on Friday.

Besides Dikshit, prominent among those who took part in the Iftar party were All India minority President of Congress Nadeem Javed, Ex-MLA Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, Mateen Ahmed, Mangat Ram Singhal etc.

Sheila Dikshit said: "Roza fast teaches people self control and moderation, and the Roza Iftar party gives an opportunity for people from different religious faiths to congregate and strengthen their bonds and brotherhood".

"On this pious occasion, people from all walks of life and all communities meet each other and extend greetings to uphold the hoary tradition of India in fostering brotherhood and religious amity," she added. (ANI)