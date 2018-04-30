Shifting from AIIMS is a 'conspiracy': Lalu after discharge

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the move to shift him from Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi was a "conspiracy".

Calling the move unjust, Lalu stated that he was being shifted to a place where there were no facilities.

Speaking to the media, he said, "This is unjust, it is a conspiracy to deteriorate my health. I am being shifted to a place where there are no facilities. It is a tough time, but I will face it."

Former Bihar chief minister left for Ranchi after being discharged from the AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney in Delhi. Lalu has been serving the prison term in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail since December 23 last year in connection with the fodder scam. The imprisoned minister, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, was later moved to the AIIMS. The suggestion came after the medical board at the RIMS reviewed the condition of Lalu Prasad and found that his sugar level was high and increasing. They also said that he had developed some renal problems. (ANI)