ShiftingSolutions.in: A trusted name in packers and movers industry

[India], May 28 (ANI-BusinessWire India): Moving from one place or city to another is a part and parcel of our life. Sometimes we have to move from one place to another for better opportunities or some specific circumstances. Moving to a new place especially with lots of goods and household effects can be tedious and complicated process bringing an individual in stress and hassle.

Packing up all household goods, loading the truck, unloading the truck, unpacking the goods; this is all very stressful and annoying. An individual cannot manage the relocating process alone at all. It requires time and planning and can be streamlined and made easier by only professional packers and movers.

ShiftingSolutions.in is a trusted and leading online relocation portal where customers can get information about professional packers and movers in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities, get free moving quotes, and hire the right professional moving company at a preferred budget.

By using right relocation services, one can save time and energy, but making a wrong selection can increase the stress level. Hence, it is imperative to hire the right relocation service from the right professional movers and packers within the city.

There are many things an individual should consider while hiring services of one of professional movers and packers companies. One must hire a legitimate moving company making sure that the company is insured, licensed, registered, reputed, reliable and experienced. Only a competent moving company can simplify relocating process and turn the situation into the easygoing and smooth affair. Checking credentials of moving companies is important but it can take your time.

If you have time then you must take it to do research so that you can indeed figure out the right service provider for your specific moving needs. Because of lack of time, due to hectic lifestyle, many people are looking for an easy and convenient means to find out the right professional moving service.

"We have launched the ShiftingSolutions.in to help those people who are looking for a convenient and easy method to figure out the right professional packers and movers in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and other Indian cities. Using this unique and ultimate web portal, a customer can easily figure out the right professional removal companies and hire the right service at the preferred budget," said Dipesh Kumar, Founder of ShiftingSolutions.in.

"Our company makes business with top movers and packers in different cities and towns of India who are licensed, experienced, insured, registered and capable of handling all kinds of relocating circumstances. Customers have an option to choose from pre-verified moving companies, and they do not need to waste their time in checking credentials of different companies. Our company does it all for you," he added.

ShiftingSolutions.in has its legs in all the major Indian cities and towns of India helping those people who are looking for a legitimate moving company's services at affordable and genuine prices. The company is also planning to expand its legs in different other cities and towns to reach more and more customers and help them significantly.

"We are proud to say that we have been working with more than 100 fully insured and licensed packers and movers in different Indian cities with an aim to help those people who are looking for affordable yet quality relocation services for their different relocating needs. We are consistently and enthusiastically working towards making our relocation portal the best one in India. Thanks to both, our associates and our customers who have shown their trust upon our company," said Kumar. (ANI-BusinessWire India)