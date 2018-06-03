Shillong unrest: 5 protesters detained

[India], June 3 (ANI): Police on Sunday detained five people in connection with the recent unrest in Shillong that ensued after clashes broke out between two communities.

The police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

At present, curfew remains imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of the city.

According to media reports, an argument broke out between two communities over parking in Them Iew Mawlong area on Thursday.

As the issue escalated, a shop and a house were set on fire on Friday. Also, five vehicles were damaged and at least 10 people, including a senior police officer, were injured.

Due to the intensity of the situation, the army conducted flag marches on Friday night and authorities suspended internet services in the city on Saturday to prevent hate messages from being circulated. (ANI)