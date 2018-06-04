Shillong unrest: Stones pelted at CRPF camp

[India], June 04 (ANI): In an incident of fresh violence, a group of around 400 protesters pelted stones at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp near Mowlai Bridge here on Sunday night.

The incident comes after the police detained five people in connection with the clashes that broke out between two communities recently.

In the wake of the incident, a curfew has been imposed from 4 PM today to 5 AM tomorrow in the whole city till the unrest subsides. However, police has appealed to the public to not take law and order into their hands.

"We request the public not to take law in their hands and resolve the issue with talks," said Inspector General (IG) CRPF, Prakash D. On Sunday, the police detained five people in connection with the recent clash that broke out between two communities, after arguments between a woman and a bus conductor intensified. According to reports, internet services remain suspended in parts of the city. (ANI)