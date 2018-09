[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was killed and seven got injured after a bus plunged into a gorge near Mancholi area of Shimla district on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 7:00 pm. The bus that belongs to Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was carrying eight people in total.

Those injured were later shifted to a local hospital in Chaupal. (ANI)