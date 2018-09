[India], Sep 22 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed on Saturday after a jeep fell into a deep gorge near Tiyuni road in Snail. Superintendent of Police, Omapati Jamwal confirmed the news.

The vehicle was on its way to Uttarakhand from Rohru when the accident took place. The accident spot is around 150 kilometre from Shimla.

10 people died on the spot, while the other three succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The deceased people include eight men, four women, and one child. (ANI)