Shimla: 70 tourists stuck at various places due to avalanches

, [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Over 70 tourists, including 3 foreign nationals, are stuck at various places after snow avalanches blocked roads.

The tourists were on their way to Shimla by National Highway 5.

According to Kaza SDM, Jeevan Singh Negi, a group of 16 people are stuck at Shego, 31 at Kaza and 30 people are struck at Kibbar.

The 16 people stuck at Shego are without ration.

SDM Negi said that according to available information, there is a scarcity of water at Shego. He also said that everything required will be provided to them.

PWD and BRO teams are clearing the snow from Kaza to Shego. (ANI)