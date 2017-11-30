Shimla DC writes to issue advisory to people visiting during snowfall

[India], Nov 30 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur wrote to his counterparts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to issue advisories to people in their respective districts regarding visiting Shimla during snow.

He also asked other DCs in the region to educate the people regarding preparation and precautions while visiting the state capital during snowfall.

Temperature in some parts of the state was below freezing point after an overnight snowfall in the high hills on Wednesday.(ANI)