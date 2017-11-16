Shimla gang rape: CBI arrests former senior police officer

[India], Nov. 16 (ANI): In a latest twist in the Shimla gang rape and custodial death cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former Shimla Superintendent of Police, DW Negi.

The former top cop is an accused along with seven other policemen in the custodial death of one of the accused in the sensational gang rape and murder of a Shimla girl in July.

Earlier in July, the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the two cases to the CBI after the custodial death of the accused, Suraj Singh, a Nepali national, came to light.

The brutal gang rape and murder of a school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla in July created a huge uproar in the state. The 16-year-old victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4. Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai. On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder and five days later Singh died in custody. (ANI)