Shimla gang-rape murder: Accused sent to judicial custody

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): An accused in the Shimla gang-rape and murder case was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, as confirmed by Abhishek Dayal, Chief Information Officer, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Investigation was done quietly and away from public scrutiny to ensure the culprits do not escape. Accused was arrested on April 13 and produced before the designated Court today. He has been remanded to judicial custody till May 7," said Dayal.

The brutal gang-rape and murder of a school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla had created a huge uproar in the state in July last year.

The body of the 16-year-old victim, who went missing while returning from school, was recovered from Halaila forests of Kotkhai. Six people were arrested in connection with the case.