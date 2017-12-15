Shimla gang-rape murder: CBI announces Rs. 10 lakh reward for info

Shimla: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for providing credible information resulting in arrest of accused in the sensational gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Shimla earlier this year.

Last month, the CBI arrested former Shimla Superintendent of Police, D.W. Negi along with seven other policemen in the custodial death of one of the accused in regards with the same case.

In July, the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the two cases to the CBI after the custodial death of the accused, Suraj Singh, a Nepali national, came to light.

The brutal gang rape and murder of a schoolgirl at Kotkhai in Shimla in July created a huge uproar in the state. The 16-year-old victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4. Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai. On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder.