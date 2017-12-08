Shimla: Rape accused colonel granted bail

[India], December 8 (ANI): A local court of Senior Civil judge granted bail to a serving colonel on Friday, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old daughter of a junior colleague at the Army Training Command in Shimla.

On November 22, the accused colonel was arrested for the offence after the woman filed an FIR against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

The police had lodged the case after recording the statement and conducting medical examination of the victim.

On November 27, he was sent to judicial remand, which ended today. (ANI)