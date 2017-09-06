Shimla rape-murder case: HP HC grants two weeks to CBI for filing status report

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted two weeks more to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file status report on the Shimla gang rape case.

The court will hear the matter next on September 21, 2017.

The court, who will hear the matter next on September 21, yesterday granted permission to the CBI to conduct polygraph test on the eight accused in the case.

On August 29, the CBI arrested eight people, including Inspector General of Police (IG) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the connection.

The accused was arrested, along with five others, for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. All the six accused were arrested after the father of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the Kotkhai Police Station. The accused raped and murdered the girl when she was returning home from school on July 5. Her body was reportedly found a day after she went missing, from a nearby forest area. (ANI)