[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): At least six houses and one village temple were gutted in a fire in Shimla district's Gahan village on Tuesday.

No casualty has been reported so far.

"Eleven families have been affected and Rs. 5,000 has also been given to each family. Naib Tehsildar Nankhari is on the spot along with officials and supervising the relief operation," Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nipun Jindal said.

The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. (ANI)