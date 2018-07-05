Shimla: Successful trial of Diesel-run coach on heritage railway extension

[India], July 05 (ANI): The Shimla railway station officials conducted a successful trial of Diesel run coach between the Heritage Museum and Shimla railway station.

A railways official said, "The trial has been successful on this 900 meters long heritage track here. This trial has been conducted nearly after 20 years as there has been no train running after 1999 on this track, between Railway Heritage Museum and Shimla Heritage station."

It is notable that in 1997, four trains were started from Shimla extension and they were functional till 1999.

Prince Sethi, the station superintendent, said, "This trial with a diesel loco was conducted to check the operational physicality of the trek." "A joint report would be sent to the Divisional office of the northern railway and after making it operational final decision to run a joy ride or any train in this heritage trek would be taken by the divisional headquarters," he further said. (ANI)