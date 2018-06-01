Shimla water crisis: Officials cracks down on illegal connections

[India] June 01 (ANI): As Shimla is witnessing acute water shortage for the past few days, authorities have ordered to snap illegal water supply to normalise the crisis in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, "I received a couple of complaints regarding the illegal connections of water and they were correct. So, I have ordered the seizure of the same and have told the concerned people to take appropriate action against the culprits."

He said that he was directed by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state itself to take stern action against this.

"I myself visited some spots in order to take a stock of the situation. Investigation in the case has been ordered and the culprits will not be spared," he added. Angry local residents complained that the crisis has now touched the eighth day. "We are not receiving adequate amount of water. We can hardly fill a bucket of water," said a local resident, Om Prakash. Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has also been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the hill-station. The tourists visiting the hill station are also complaining of overcharging for the services rendered to them. Tourists staying in several hotels in the city are being overcharged for bottled water, and are being supplied water in buckets. Hemant Badane from Maharashtra said that he and his family are planning to cut short their Shimla trip owing to this problem. "The hotel which we are staying in is providing a single bucket of water and charging Rs 3500 per night. I had to pay Rs 42 rupees for 1 litre bottled water," he said to ANI. Like Hemant, many tourists are canceling their tour midway as they feel cheated owing to this crisis. (ANI)