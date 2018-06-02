Shimla: Water tanker driver booked for killing woman

[India] June 02 (ANI): A case has been registered against the driver of a water tanker that ran over an elderly woman here on Saturday.

The driver has been booked under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 65-year old woman, identified as Uma Keprate, was on her way to Mall Road when the water tanker ran over her.

The victim was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

On a related note, water tankers have been frequenting Shimla city as it continues to face severe water crisis, forcing tourists to cut short their stay in the hill station. (ANI)