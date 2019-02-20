'Shiv Sena accepted alliance after BJP agreed to equally share CM post' 

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the party finalised the alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party after the BJP agreed to equally share the post of chief minister.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam said the BJP should break the alliance with Shiv Sena if they don’t comply with the proposed chief minister formula.

“When BJP President Amit Shah met Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray in Matoshri, it was decided that the chief minister will be from BJP for two and a half years, while for the rest of the period, a Shiv Sena leader will be chief minister, irrespective of who wins how many seats. Now someone says that chief minister should be from the party that has more MLAs. So, if they (BJP) don't like this then they should break the alliance," Kadam said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was seen pacifying his party workers and telling them that they have come to an agreement that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena after Maharashtra assembly elections. In a joint press conference with Shah and Thackeray earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP on 25 seats out of 48 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the upcoming general elections. The two parties have agreed to contest an equal number of seats in the Assembly polls. (ANI)