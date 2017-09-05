Shiv Sena attacks UP Govt. over deaths of children in Gorakhpur, Farrukhabad

[India], September 5 (ANI): Coming down heavily on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government over the deaths of more than 100 children in state government-run hospitals, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamna', on Tuesday criticised termed the incidents as case of 'a spree of children's homicide'.

Citing the fact that these kids who died at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College and Farrukhabad district hospital belonged to the poor families, the Shiv Sena said instead of acting as a 'God' to the poor', these government hospitals are proving to be a 'God of death' for them.

"The government-run hospitals are one and only shelter for the poor in the midst of an alarming health crisis. If these hospitals show such negligence, how the needy will survive?" the article read. Holding the UP Government responsible for the recent deaths, due to oxygen shortage, the Shiv Sena averred that this clearly states the government is unconcerned about the facilities in the hospital. Following the Gorakhpur incident that took lives of more than 70 children at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, at least 49 children died in Farrukhabad in last one month. According to the reports, parents alleged the hospital authority for the death of the children and claimed that they have informed the magistrates about the lack of oxygen and medicines in the hospital. A first information report (FIR) was also registered against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Farrukhabad's Ram Manohar Lohia Rajkiya Chikitsalaya. (ANI)