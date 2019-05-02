Shiv Sena clarifies its 'ban on burqa' remark

[India], May 1 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued a clarification over demanding a 'ban on burqa' in India in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', stating it may be the personal opinion of the editor.

"Every policy decision is discussed in the leader's meeting or announced by Uddhav Thackeray," said Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe in a statement.

"Today's editorial has neither been discussed in leaders' meeting nor announced by Uddhav and thus it may be the personal opinion of editor on the current affairs in Sri Lanka but is not endorsed by the party president or party," Shiv Sena issued a statement on the editorial.

Citing a ban on the burqa in Sri Lanka after the deadly Easter Sunday attacks, Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' demanded the imposition of a similar ban in India. The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by another NDA ally, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India, who said that burqa should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition. The Shiv Sena editorial states "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the PM as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday". The Sri Lankan government on Sunday adopted measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on Easter Sunday, claiming lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds. (ANI)