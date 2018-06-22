Shiv Sena criticises Centre for issuing passport to inter-faith couple

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): The Lucknow Shiv Sena on Friday accused the Centre of following 'Muslim appeasement policy' after it issued passports to an interfaith couple in Lucknow.

In a press statement, the party questioned how the Ministry of External Affairs, keeping all the security concerns aside, issued the passport to the woman within 15 minutes.

The party also defended the passport officer, who was accused of harassing the couple, saying that he was actually doing his work.

In the wake of the same, the Shiv Sena will hand over a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh Governor, seeking a postponement on the transfer of the passport officer.

They have also decided to honour the passport officer for his work. Earlier, the couple, Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, claimed that they were being harassed by an officer at a Lucknow Passport Office, as the former was married to a Muslim and had not changed her name. Seth claimed that she was questioned about her marital status and why she had not changed her name post marriage. Tanvi, however, received her passport on Friday. (ANI)