Shiv Sena hails Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in active politics

Mumbai[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Friday hailed the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in active politics and termed it a ‘very good bet’ by Rahul Gandhi."With this step, Rahul Gandhi has shown that he is ready to do everything to achieve success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some people are spreading the rumour that Rahul Gandhi failed that’s why Priyanka was brought, but there is no substance in this theory," read Saamna’s editorial.It also showered praise on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and credited him for cornering the government and leading party to a win in three states.“As Congress president Rahul Gandhi cornered the government on Rafael. Even if we ignore that, the fact remains that Congress has snatched three important states from BJP. Not giving credit to him for the same is only a sign of frustrated tendencies,” it said.The editorial also cited controversies regarding Robert Vadra and stated that there were speculations that Priyanka can be put under pressure by invoking those issues, however, she has put all that aside to officially take a plunge into active politics.It also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on dynastic politics and said, “If the people have accepted the legacy of this family, then why do others have a problem with it?”Saamana editorial also alleged that BJP leadership has bitterness in mind for Nehru-Gandhi family "because this family can challenge the BJP, and it is feared that in 2019 it can create problems in getting the majority figure".Saamana also compared Priyanka with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and wrote, “Priyanka Gandhi looks same as Indira Gandhi and has similar talking style. Therefore, Congress will definitely benefit in Hindi-speaking areas. Rahul Gandhi has made a very good bet. If this yield results and crowd starts gathering in Priyanka’s public rallies, then she can very well prove to be a key leader similar to Indira Gandhi.”Priyanka, who was officially appointed as Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 24, is expected to take charge of her responsibility with effect from the first week of February. (ANI)

