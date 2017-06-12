Shiv Sena lauds Fadnavis on loan waiver to farmers

[India], June 12 (ANI): In the wake of the state government's decision to waive off farmer loans, the Shiv Sena on Monday while backing the same, noted that it is a big victory for farmers who will finally be able to reap the benefit of their relentless agitation.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, while lauding Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray's commitment towards fulfilling the demands of the farmers, said the decision was the need of the hour.

"Uddhav Thackeray promised to stand by the farmers, and he did so till the end. This is a big victory for them. I would like to appreciate their efforts. I would also like to congratulate our chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for implementing this," Kayande told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra Government announced complete loan waiver to farmers. The government will form a committee to decide criteria to waive off loans. On June 1, the farmers in Maharashtra went on strike for the first time ever. Their agitation took a violent turn as angry farmers' spilt milk and threw vegetables on the road. Subsequently, the strike expanded into a bandh call, where agitators threatened to stop supply to urban markets. The decision comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has been boiling over a farmers' agitation to waive off their loans. (ANI)