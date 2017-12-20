Shiv Sena mocks BJP, terms Gujarat mission 150 'a flop'

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday ridiculed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing on its mission to win 150 seats in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections and termed it 'a flop'.

The party in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' said, "For winning the election, the BJP can go to any extent in achieving their goal. BJP's true colours were seen during the Gujarat elections. Despite them winning the Gujarat polls with 99 seats as opposed to its intended target of 150, this clearly states that their 'mission 150 was a flop'."

He further took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development campaign as the BJP garnered votes mainly from the urban areas as compared to rural areas. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign always spoke about 'vikas' (development) but has forgotten the real meaning towards it. If 'Vikas' did take place then only in urban areas, the rural sector still lags behind," the article read. The Shiv Sena added: "Despite the BJP reigning in Gujarat for over 22 years, they have failed to focus on 'vikas' especially for the farmers who deserve it more. Following the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, it should also be taken as a sign of warning for 2019 general elections." The article concluded by saying that the BJP's 'Gujarat model' of development has been shaken and hoped that it would not get completely destroyed in 2019. (ANI)