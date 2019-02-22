Shiv Sena MP Kirtikar bats for decisive battle against 'Pakistan, terrorism'   

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): There is a need for a decisive battle against 'Pakistan and terrorism' to ensure peace in the region, said Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday.

“Shiv Sena believes that there would be no result if we do not attack,” he told ANI while responding to the terror attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, which killed as many as 40 jawans.

“Jab Tak Akraman Nahi Karenge, Faisla Hone Waala Nahi Hai,” he said in Hindi. “Mukadam Mat Chalao. Sidha Goli Chalao (Don’t go for a court case. Just open the fire),” he further said.

Referring to the comment of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to divert India’s river water flowing into Pakistan to the regions of J&K, and Punjab, he said: “This is the need of the hour. It is being rightly done as was the decision to withdraw security of separatist leaders." Responding to the comment of Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that his country would extend support to fight against terrorism, Shiv Sena MP said: “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has rightly put forth his views on terrorism, the root cause of growing tension between India and Pakistan, which we appreciate.” (ANI)