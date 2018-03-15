Shiv Sena questions NDA's policy concerning people

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Thursday hits at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), raising a question on the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government on the plethora of issues concerning the people of the country.

The Shiv Sena, in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', targeted the ruling government, saying that the Prime Minister does not seem bothered about the woes of the people and is rather busy in inviting the world leader and taking them on tours.

"Unemployment, corruption, poverty, farmers suicide there are numerous issues concerning the common people, but the Prime Minister does not seem bothered at all. He is busy in inviting the world leaders and taking them on the tour of India. He thinks that issue of the people should be fought by the people themselves," read the editorial.

The editorial said that the major political setback suffered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha by-election in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, has infused a new spirit among the opposition parties. It further said, the people have realised that they have been trapped by supporting the BJP. The editorial even raised doubts on United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's dinner diplomacy, which was attended by the leaders of 20 political parties called by the former, in an effort to fight the growing foothold of the NDA in the country. "It would be crucial to watch how the parties who attended the dinner would help the UPA to make a comeback," the editorial said. "The growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi is visible, but he cannot be a fortunate leader. He should first focus on making his party strong. He has to face the skills of Prime Minister Modi," the editorial added. (ANI)