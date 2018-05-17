Shiv Sena says BJP has destroyed democracy

[India], May 17 (ANI): Criticising the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state. The Shiv Sena on Thursday said, the BJP will find it difficult to prove majority its on the floor of the house.

Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena said, "BS Yeddyurappa has taken oath, but it's difficult to prove majority. The Governor should have called those who had maximum numbers."

Accusing the BJP of destroying democracy in the country, he said, "When this happens, people say, loktantra ki hatya ho gayi, lekin jab desh mein loktantra bacha hi nahi hai, toh hatya kiski hogi,"

On Thursday, B.S. Yeddyurappa has sworn-in as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. This is third stint as the Chief Minister. The Congress and the JD(S) have challenged the Governor's decision before the Supreme Court. The apex court has said that it will consider hearing their petitions on Friday at 10:30 am. Governor Vala has given the BJP 15 days to prove its majority on the floor of the state assembly. (ANI)