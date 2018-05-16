Shiv Sena says fight for power has made politics in K'taka dirty

[India], May 16 (ANI): Amidst the political turmoil in Karnataka following the Assembly election results, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday commented that the horse-trading and bribing allegations were maligning the state's political atmosphere and consequently, India's image in the world.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "BJP has 104 seats, Congress and JDS together may have majority to form the government, but this fight for power has made politics in Karnataka dirty. Now it is up to the Governor what has to be done."

"The way power is being misused to put pressure on MLAs, use of Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies and allegations of Rs 100 crore, all this has become a face of our democracy globally," he continued. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. As both sides claim to form government, Congress and JD(S) have accused the BJP of trying to "poach" their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government. The chief ministerial candidate of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, HD Kumaraswamy alleged that JD(S) MLAs were being offered Rs.100 crore each for switching loyalties. (ANI)