Shiv Sena supports late Congress leader's son for by-poll

[India] May 10 (ANI): The Shiv Sena has extended support to late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam's son for Palus-Kadegaon assembly by-poll.

In a press statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that party was willing that by-elections to Palus-Kadegaon seat should be unopposed as a shraddhanjali (homage) to Patangrao Kadam, who was a great mass leader.

"But unfortunately, that didn't happen. So, Shiv Sena is extending support to his son Vishwajit Kadam, Raut said in the statement.

The Palus-Kadegaon assembly seat fell vacant after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passed away last month. The by-poll is scheduled for May 28. (ANI)