Shiv Sena to contest on 23 Lok Sabha seats, BJP on 25 in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday formally announced an alliance between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party for both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

In a joint press conference with BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP on 25 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Total 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake in Maharashtra.

Calling Thackeray as their guide, Fadnavis told media here: “We have been allies for 25 years. There were some differences between us but we both are Hindutva parties. For some reasons, we could not come together in the past for the Assembly elections, but we are still together in the Lok Sabha and at the Centre."

"Seeing the condition of the country, we have decided that for the Assembly, Lok Sabha and all other elections, we are coming together,” he said. Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the BJP is in “full support of Uddhav Thackeray 's demand of Ram temple at Ayodhya.” “We are also willing to get the temple built as soon as possible. We have attempted to acquire 67 acres of land for temple trust,” he said. (ANI)