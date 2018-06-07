Shiv Sena to contest upcoming elections alone

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that it will contest all upcoming elections on its own.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjya Raut told ANI, "We know what the agenda of Amit Shah ji is but Shiv Sena has passed a resolution that we'll contest all upcoming elections on our own. There will be no change in that resolution."

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah met Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, as part of the ongoing 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present during the meet. In the recent past, differences have cropped up between BJP-Shiv Sena. In this regard, Fadnavis clarified that although there was no plan to dissolve the alliance, mutual efforts were essential for sustaining ties. (ANI)