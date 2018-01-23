Shiv Sena to part ways with BJP; will contest 2019 elections solo

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday passed a resolution to go solo in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly poll as well as the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2019.

"We will fight 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone," Shiv Sean spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

The decision was taken in the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut had moved a resolution in this regard.

Raut said the BJP had been demoralising the party for the last three years.

The resolution was passed unanimously in the party's national executive meet in Mumbai. "I moved the resolution for the Shiv Sena to fight the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls on its own in 2019," Raut said. He said the party will win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats (out of a total 48 in Maharashtra) and 125 Assembly seats (out of a total 288) in the state. "The BJP allied with the Sena in the name of Hindutva and the Sena kept patience for Hindutva. However, the BJP in the last three years has been demoralising the Sena and using power to do so," Raut said. Senior Sena leaders backed Raut's resolution. Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray has been named member of Shiv Sena's national executive. The Shiv Sena's three-year relationship with the Maharashtra government has been an on again off again one. The two saffron parties had parted ways just before the 2014 assembly polls following sharp differences over the number of seats each would contest. They came together after the elections which threw up a hung assembly, with the BJP winning nearly double the number of seats clinched by the Sena. The BJP secured 122 seats against the Sena's 63 in the 288-member House.