Shiv Sena wants BJP to use ballot papers in polls to clear doubts

[India], May 15 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inches closer to achieving a majority in the Karnataka Assembly, estranged ally Shiv Sena echoed Opposition's allegations of EVM tampering, and pitched for use of ballot papers in elections to clear such doubts.

"Just one time, I want BJP to head into elections with ballot papers and not EVMs. All the apprehensions will go away," Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mahesh Prakash alleged that people voted for one party, but votes went to another, despite all survey reports showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's first choice.

As per the official data by Election Commission, BJP has bagged 45 seats and is leading in 61, while Congress trails second with victory on 22 seats and a lead on 53 seats. Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies in 58,546 polling stations in the state. The elections in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru have been postponed earlier. A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates were in the fray for the Assembly Elections this year. (ANI)