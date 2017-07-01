Shiv Sena workers beat teachers over molestation complaints by students

[India], July 01 (ANI): The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday thrashed two teachers of a coaching institute after few students levelled molestation charges on them.

Two students of Aakash Institute complained against two officers of the institute identified as Shivhari Vagh, the manger and Rohit Sul, who handled the marketing department.

As per the students, both the officers used to molest the girls studying in the institute and when they opposed about it, they threatened them.

The Shiv Sena workers, after receiving the complaint, thrashed the institute officials and tore their clothes, before handing them over to the police.

"The girls narrated us the entire incident. We first probed the matter and came to know that the incident was correct, following which we took the extreme step," Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thorat told ANI. The two accused used to call up the parents of the students and make false complaints against them when they opposed their acts. A case has been registered against the two teachers of the institute in Jinsi Police Station. (ANI)