Shiv Sena's decision to go solo in 2019 polls will backfire: BJP

[India] January 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the Shiv Sena's decision to contest the next Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls alone would damage them.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said "We are also ready to contest 2019 alone, just want to make it clear to Shiv Sena that it will be ultimately damaging for you. We were keen on the alliance. But if the Shiv Sena isn't keen, then the BJP is ready to go alone".

Shelar's statement comes hours after the Shiv Sena decided not to snap ties with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Shiv Sena also declared that it had so far not contested elections outside the state to keep the Hindu vote together but that would no longer be the case this time. The two parties share a sour relationship, ever since the BJP has come to power in Maharashtra, the citadel of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena often attacks the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre over a slew of issues in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna. (ANI)