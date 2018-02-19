Shivaji Jayanti 2018: Facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that every Indian should know

New Delhi: Monday is the birth anniversary of the greatest Maratha ruler ever-known — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji established a royal name for himself in history with his administrative skills by upholding the Swarajya values and the Maratha heritage. He was known for his bravery and tactics with which he won numerous wars against the Mughals.

Remembering the greatest Maratha ruler on his birthday, .

As the nation celebrates Shivaji Jayanti and remembers the key figures of Indian history, here are some interesting facts about the Chhatrapati:

Shivaji was born in 1627 AD at Shivneri fort in Pune. Shivaji’s name is not derived from Lord Shiva. He, in fact, gets his name from a regional deity called Shivai. He was given god-like stature for his deeds.

Shivaji was a very liberal king. At a time when kingdoms were extremely possessive and obsessive about their religious beliefs, Shivaji was very accommodating of all religions. However, he never compromised on his own religious roots. He also took efforts and spent time in reviving all the positive aspects of Hinduism.

Though Shivaji fought several Muslim rulers, for his it was the people he fought and not religion. For him, they were the rulers who threatened his people and kingdom. His was never a religious struggle against the Muslims. In fact, Shivaji had several Muslims in his army and his administrative staff.

Shivaji was known for his military and civil administration and was instrumental in uniting the Maratha chiefs of Mayal, Konkan, and Desh regions.

In fact, during the initial days of his reign he even offered his assistance to Aurangzeb in conquering Bijapur. He maintained peaceful relations with the Mughals. But things turned sour between them when his officers raided the Mughal territory near Ahmednagar. In retaliation, they raided Shivaji’s territory.

"Torna" (Tornagad) or "Prachandgad" was the first fort captured by the 16-year-old Shivaji Maharaj. This was the first move towards his journey to build the Maratha empire.

Shivaji Maharaj was a very strategic military commander. He also established a navy to protect the coastline.

. Unlike many other rulers, Shivaji Maharaj ensured that women of captured territories were left unharmed. In his kingdom, there were strict punishment for crimes against women

Shivaji was a devout Hindu and had great respect for saints. He was a huge admirer of Samarath Ramadas and even gave him the Parali fort. It was renamed as Sajjangad later. The saint also wrote the famous poem Shivastuti (Praise of King Shivaji)

Shivaji was imprisoned by Mughal king Aurangzeb and lost many of his forts to him in the treaty of Purander. But he escaped from the prison and fought back to recover most of them.