Shivraj accuses Cong of maligning BJP's image in poll-bound MP

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused the Congress of making false charges of fake voters in electoral rolls in the poll-bound state, in a bid to allegedly malign the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The Congress is making false charges against the Madhya Pradesh government as they want to malign the image of the BJP. Congress' recent allegations of fake voters in electoral rolls are baseless. Such allegations also malign the image of the Election Commission as well as the ruling dispensation in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told reporters after meeting the Election Commissioner here regarding the fake voters issue.

Singh also demanded strict action against the complainant for spreading lies ahead of elections. With assembly elections expected in his state by the end of this year, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also urged the Election Commissioner to display polling percentage of both men and women voters at polling booths in every two hour on the day of polls, so that political parties can mobilise voters to vote, if it is low. He further said that the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, and it is natural that the party will be voted to power on the back of its achievements. (ANI)