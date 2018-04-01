Shivraj bats for replacing cycle-rickshaws with e-rickshaws

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that for the convenience of labourers in the state, cycle-rickshaws will be replaced by e-rickshaws.

Chouhan, who addressed labourers via video conference from his official residence, announced subsidised loans for labourers (Shramiks) to purchase e-rickshaws.

"Cycle-rickshaws will be replaced by e-rickshaws. Loans will be provided to Shramiks to purchase e-rickshaws and subsidy will also be granted on the same," he said.

Shivraj further announced the disbursal of land for labourers in the state. "Every Shramik of the state will be provided with a piece of land in Madhya Pradesh. No one will live without a home," he added. Chouhan also announced that the state will bear the educational expenses of labourers' children from primary class to research fellowship, and take care of the coaching fees for competitive examinations for them. On a related note, e-rickshaws are increasingly gaining popularity in the recent past, and are being promoted as an eco-friendly mode of transportation. (ANI)