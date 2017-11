[India], Nov. 14 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a new sand mining policy at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Now all mines will be operated through Panchayat, and the registration for the same can now be done online too, state Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra told media after the meeting.

In the policy, sand trailers and tractor trolleys have been granted exemption from checking. (ANI)