Shivraj Chouhan dismisses prospects of joining Central politics

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday dismissed the prospect of being included in the Union Cabinet, saying he is emotionally attached with the people of his state and therefore will never leave them.

Following a nerve wrecking election battle in the state, which eventually resulted in BJP's defeat, rumours of Chouhan joining the Union Cabinet ahead of the crucial General Elections next year started doing the rounds.

"I will live for them and die for them," he said while addressing the media here, adding, "That is why I can't leave Madhya Pradesh; I can't leave the seven and a half crore people of the state. They love me and I love them, until my last breath, I will serve them in any way I can".

"If the public wants me to serve as the opposition, I will serve them in that capacity. I will not retire, I will not stop. Madhya Pradesh is everything for me, I will not go anywhere else," he added. Further, replying to questions about the 'aabhar yatra' (thanksgiving journey) Chouhan is slated to hold in the state, the BJP leader said, "We are discussing the same. The public showered their love upon us, the BJP polled 41 per cent of the total vote in the state. I have to be among my people". On his comments that he will serve the people as a 'chokidar' (guard), Chouhan dismissed the notion that he wanted to add extra scrutiny on the Congress government, saying, "I have already wished them well, I have pledged my cooperation to them, if there is a problem, then it is my responsibility to guard the interests of the people of the state, but if the new government needs me to stand with them for something, I will not hesitate, my state is my priority". The Congress which won 114 seats, garnered the numbers needed to form the government, after roping in seven legislators from several parties. However, the party is now in a dilemma over appointing a chief minister. MPCC chief Kamal Nath and the state's campaign committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia are the two front-runners for the top post. (ANI)