Shivraj Chouhan hits back at Digvijaya's Hindu terrorism remark

[India], June 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's comment on Hindu terrorism, branding it as "the heights of madness."

"I don't understand why Digvijaya Singh always has Hindu terrorism on his mind. Using the name of saffron terror, our country's traditions are being defamed. The people Singh has accused have been proved innocent, and they will not tolerate this mentality of dishonouring Hinduism and Hindus. It is the height of madness," he told ANI.

Shivraj also sought Congress President Rahul Gandhi's stance on the matter. "Does Rahul Gandhi agree to this? If not, he must ask Singh to leave Congress," he said. Earlier this week, Singh raked up a controversy by saying that all Hindu-religion terrorists who had been caught in the past were connected to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in some way. However, the senior Congress leader clarified that he has always used the term "Sanghi terrorism" and never "Hindu terrorism." Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded Singh's resignation over the abovementioned statement. (ANI)