Shivraj Chouhan lauds Bohra community for propagating equality

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lauded the Dawoodi Bohra community, a sect within the Ismaili branch of Shia Muslims, for propagating a sense of equality and uplifting the poor.

Addressing the community on the occasion of 'Ashara Mubaraka' here at the Saifee Mosque, Chouhan said: "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this (Bohra) community made it a point that they will help poor people to get homes and will support them in setting up a business by providing funds. If there is a sect that is disciplined, loves and respects society, and helps those in need, it is the Bohra community. They help create a sense of equality inside us, which is essential for social harmony."

Furthermore, Chouhan lauded the Bohra community for their efforts to make Madhya Pradesh clean and green under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "The contribution of the Dawoodi Bohra community in the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh has been outstanding. They have played a significant role in making Indore the cleanest city in India and have also actively participated in Narmada Seva Yatra," he said. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also thanked Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the event in Indore. This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi is visiting a mosque in India. 'Ashara Mubaraka' is an event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community to remember Prophet Mohammad and commemorate the martyrdom of his grandson, Imam Hussain. (ANI)